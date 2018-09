Both Texas and USC badly need to win Saturday’s matchup in Austin.

The final chapter of the so-called ‘trilogly’, dating back to argugly the greatest game in college football history (2005), has two unproven quaterbacks at center stage.

Colin Cowherd knows how the game will end up when the clock reads zero, and it’s not in favor of freshman JT Daniels and the Trojans.

Cowherd predicts Texas 26, USC 23. Watch the video for more.