Spring has sprung for USC football: Helton, Trojans hit the practice field

The Men of Troy waltzed out of the John McKay Center, across the street and into Howard Jones Field. five-year veterans, young players, and fresh faces at USC put on their game faces and strapped on their helmets … Spring football has sprung!

With one practice down at 14 left to go, Coach Clay Helton believes that “we need to build this team from the bottom up. We’re going to develop our youth, that’s our third and second stringers as well as continuing the growth of the first stringers.”

What else is Helton’s key to success? Working on the team’s chemistry throughout these 15 practices and making sure the Trojans are “fundamentally sound in all aspects of the game.”

Rose Bowl victory, check! Pac-12 Champions, check! Now both Helton and his players are looking to take the next step into the College Football Playoff.

Speaking of the next step, Trojans fans and media members are all wondering the same question: Who will take the place of former USC QB, and projected first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, Sam Darnold?

“Anytime you lose a 4,000 yard passer, a 1,500-yard rusher and an 1,100-yard receiver, the next man has to step up,” Helton said after practice. “It’s good for us that we have quality men behind them. I’m a fan of our quarterbacks that are currently on campus and the ones that are coming.”

After day one, no quarterback has an edge over another…after all, Darnold has left some big shoes to fill!

Want to catch a USC Spring football practice for yourself? You’re in luck! They are all open to the public and are on a first come first serve basis.