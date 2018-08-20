AP Poll: USC ranked No. 15 to start 2018 season

USC starts the season in the middle of the pack.

The Trojans are in the No. 5 spot in the first Associated Press poll of the season, released on Monday.

USC begins the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll. From here, we climb. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/4mGKZlf6BV — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 20, 2018

The Trojans went 11-3 (8-1 in conference) in 2017 and won the Pac-12 Championship. USC played in the Cotton Bowl where it fell to Ohio State, 24-7.