AP Poll: USC ranked No. 15 to start 2018 season

USC starts the season in the middle of the pack.

The Trojans are in the No. 5 spot in the first Associated Press poll of the season, released on Monday.

The Trojans went 11-3 (8-1 in conference) in 2017 and won the Pac-12 Championship. USC played in the Cotton Bowl where it fell to Ohio State, 24-7.