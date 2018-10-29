USC makes coaching changes: Clay Helton will call the plays; Neil Callaway out

The 4-4 University of Southern California Trojans have made some coaching changes, with head coach Clay Helton relieving offensive line coach Neil Callaway of his duties, stripping offensive coordinator Tee Martin of his play calling responsibilities and adding offensive line coaching to running back coach Tim Drevno’s duties.

Arizona State University snapped USC‘s 19-game home win streak Saturday, defeating the Trojans 38-35 and dropping USC to 3-3 in Pac-12 play.

USC head coach Clay Helton announced that he will take over play calling duties for the rest of the season and OL coach Neil Callaway has been relieved of his duties. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/ur8F1VATvj — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 29, 2018

“I felt it was an appropriate time to become more involved in the offense as we continue to develop our team for the future,” Helton said. “Tee and I have had conversations about this decision and he was supportive.”

Helton also added that Martin is still the offensive coordinator, and will still serve those duties, as well as continuing to recruit for the team.

USC plays at 2-6 Oregon State on Saturday at 7:00p on FS1.