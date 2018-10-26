‘USC is dying…[they’re] the most important game in college football this week,’ Cowherd says

Colin Cowherd did not mince words when he talked about the University of Southern California‘s struggling 4-3 football team, even going as far as to say that USC‘s administration will realize after Saturday’s game against Arizona State University (3-4) that it is time “to make a move by season’s end,” likely referring to coach Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

“USC is the football program of note on the West Coast,” Cowherd said. “When they’re not good, the [Pac-12] feels small and irrelevant.”

OFFICIAL: USC redshirt freshman Jack Sears will start at QB against Arizona State on Saturday. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/j5eXdW4LAB — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 26, 2018

Southern Cal is vying to beat Utah’s conference record in the South division after losing to them handily last weekend, and Arizona State needs a win to stay alive in the conference. However, USC will also be starting third-string quarterback, and redshirt freshman, Jack Sears as JT Daniels remains under concussion protocol and backup Matt Fink is out with broken ribs.

Cowherd predicts ASU taking the 12:30p game 24-20, which would end the Trojans‘ 19-game winning streak at home.