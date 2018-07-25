USC to win PAC-12 South, Washington crowned champs in Preseason Poll

As spring turns to fall, baseball season quickly turns to football season and as that change happens, the polls begin.

Reigning PAC-12 champion USC was picked by the media to win the South and finish second-overall in the conference, falling to the overwhelming favorite University of Washington in the title game.

Larry Scott: "There are different ways of measuring success. The scorecard we think matters is academic and athletic excellence across all sports." — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 25, 2018

The media expects the South to provide a competitive race with USC (225) just slightly topping Utah (209) and Arizona (178) in total votes. UCLA, under the first year of head coach Chip Kelly, was picked to finish fourth in the division (116), earning one vote to win the entire conference.

The media has correctly selected the PAC-12 champion in 30 of 57 previous polls, but only three times in the last 11 polls.