USC claims nation’s No. 1 basketball recruiting class

The USC basketball signed four players on Wednesday, giving the Trojans the nation’s current No. 1 recruiting class for 2019.

Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu, Max Agbonkpolo and Kyle Sturdivant.

Mobley (Rancho Christian School), Okongwu (Chino Hills High School) and Agbonkpolo (Santa Margarita HS) make up three of the state’s Top 5 recruits.

“Our 2019 recruiting class will bring a combination of skill, size, and athleticism to our program,” said head coach Andy Enfield. “As we continue to lose players after graduation and early to the NBA, we expect this recruiting class to have an immediate impact on the success of our team next season.”

It’s the sixth consecutive Top 30 class under Enfield.