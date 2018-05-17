USC long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, drives car for first time

USC long snapper Jake Olson got behind the wheel for the first time during a special trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway this week.

Olson joined former NASCAR driver Todd Bodine for a trip around the 1.5 mile track, reaching speeds nearing 60mph, a far cry faster than the slow, methodical parking lot experience Olson has had in the past.

Today on Nascar Race Hub at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on @fs1 see the amazing and inspirational story of blind USC long snapper Jake Olson learning to drive for the first time in a specially designed car with champion driver Todd Bodine. Special thanks to Charlotte Motor Speedway. pic.twitter.com/uUCiLEaqU2 — Jacob Ullman (@jacobu) May 16, 2018

Olson was born with retinoblastoma– cancer of the retina– and completely lost his sight when he was 12, but never let that get in the way of doing what he loved.

After growing up as a part of the University of Southern California football program thanks to then head coach Pete Carroll, Olson fulfilled his dream of playing for the Trojans when he walked on to the team as a long snapper in 2015.

Olson got into his first game for USC during the 2017 season opener vs. Western Michigan, delivering a perfect snap converted for a PAT and later played again in a game against Oregon State the same season.

This is anything but a regular PAT. Jake Olson, blind since age 12, just snapped for the first time in a live game. https://t.co/amyHcFoVue — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 3, 2017

Olson is an avid golfer and also makes appearances as an inspirational speaker around the country.

Olson joked that during his speeches he used to say the line, “I’ve done everything, but drive a car” and now he is going to have to make that change.