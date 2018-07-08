UFC reveals rest of 2018 schedule featuring several international events

Hey, UFC fans! There’s a good chance there will be a fight night coming to a city near you, no matter where in the world you live.

UFC revealed the rest of its 2018 schedule during UFC 226 Saturday and it features a huge diversity of locations.

Are we coming to your part of the 🌎? The rest of the 2018 schedule has JUST released! Which shows will you attend? #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/hDr1Dojaft — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Fights will take place on five different continents with several main events, including the final of the year, taking place in the grand daddy city of fighting, Las Vegas.

First-time hosts include Moscow and Moncton, New Brunswick, while the November 10 Fight Night will take place in Denver to celebrate UFC’s 25th anniversary. Denver was the site of the first-ever UFC event back in November 1993.

Even with all these new options at the fingertips, fear not those wanting to stay close to home. UFC 227 will be in Los Angeles soon enough August 4 at the Staples Center.