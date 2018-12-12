UFC 233: Event originally scheduled for Jan. 26 at Honda Center postponed indefinitely

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The UFC has indefinitely postponed a pay-per-view event previously scheduled for Jan. 26 at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced the postponement of UFC 233 on Wednesday.

The UFC apparently had trouble putting together a main event for what would have been its first pay-per-view show of 2019.

UFC 233 on January 26th has been postponed. Read more: https://t.co/mXFpn00c2j — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 12, 2018

Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw was originally scheduled to move down to fight Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title. That bout was moved one week ago to an event in Brooklyn on Jan. 19 to headline the UFC’s first show on ESPN’s digital streaming platform.

Several bouts already announced for UFC 233 will be rescheduled for other shows. The UFC won’t change the title of UFC 234, its next scheduled pay-per-view show from Melbourne in early February.