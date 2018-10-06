UFC 229: McGregor and Nurmagomedov weigh in before Saturday’s fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first fighter to weigh in for UFC 229, weighing in at 155 pounds, while Conor McGregor was one of the last, and weighed in at 154.5 pounds, on Friday in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov is undefeated at 26-0 and McGregor stands at 21-3 heading into Saturday’s bout.

McGregor has not minced words when discussing how he thinks the UFC 229 main card fight will go, and even tried to kick Nurmagomedov at the public weigh in.

McGregor will take home a $3 million paycheck for the battle while Nurmagomedov will get $2 million. However, predicting 3 million PPV buys, McGregor says he will take home around $50 million total for the night.

UFC 229 will take place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the first fight will begin at 7p on pay-per-view.