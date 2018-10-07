VIDEOS: The fallout of UFC 229 madness, in & out of The Octagon

In case you missed it ….

… things got insane in Las Vegas on Saturday at UFC 229.

The action in The Octagon … Khabib Nurmagomedov defeating Conor McGregor for the UFC Lightweight Championship among other marquee moments … didn’t top the post-main event melee which occurred with Nurmagomedov left The Octagon to face off with members of McGregor’s crew.

Longtime UFC President Dana White called it the ‘craziest moment of his career.’

Watch some more of the fallout in the videos below:

More from White

Fight recap

UFC on FOX crew reactions

Good for you, Tony

Derek Lewis = The Man!