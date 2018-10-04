McGregor has plans for Nurmagomeodv at UFC 229: ‘I’m gonna knock him clean out’

Conor McGregor finally makes his long-awaited return to The Octagon.

McGregor (21-3) will face off vs. Khabib (26-0) in defense of the Irishman’s UFC middleweight title at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It’s no secret that, even in a sport rife with rivalries, these two fighters really don’t like each other very much.

Watch the video up top to hear McGregor’s plans for Khabib, who in the video below tried to sway some of McGregor’s base over to his side.