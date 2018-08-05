UFC 227: Dillashaw retains Bantamweight belt; Cejudo earns revenge vs. Johnson

And still!

In a thrilling conclusion to UFC 227 on Saturday night, TJ Dillashaw (17-4) retained his UFC Bantamweight belt with a first-round technical knockout of rival and former teammate Cody Garbrandt (11-3).

The two first met at UFC 217 in 2017, with Dillashaw emerging as the victor for the first … and not last … time also ended Garbrandt with a TKO (in the second round).

“This cements my legacy as the greatest bantamweight of all-time. I could tell that Cody was already hurt when we started that exchange and then I lined up the shot. I got a little excited when I should’ve slowed down and finished him, but I got the job done. I love this game. I love to fight and I thank you all for your support,” said Dillashaw from The Octagon at Staples Center.

In the evening’s first upset of the main card, Henry Cejudo defeated Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight championship.

In a rematch of their bout from UFC 197 in 2016, which ended in a first-round KO for Johnson (27-4-1), Cejudo (14-2) was able to edge Johnson despite an evenly-matched battle.

In true UFC form, during Cejudo’s post-fight interview, the new belt holder called out the winner of UFC 227’s other co-main event, TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt, and said he would go up a weight class to ‘get that belt.’

“This is a dream come true. From Olympic gold medalist to UFC champion. I was born right here in Los Angeles, in a two bedroom apartment so, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to these fans in California for their support. I felt very disrespected all week, with all of the talk of a super fight so I am standing here now to say that I want the winner of the main event,” said Cejudo.

“Henry Cejudo, let’s go baby!,” Dillashaw said after his win.

Palm Springs native Cub Swanson didn’t make it past the first round of his featherweight bout vs. Renato Moicano, falling victim to a rear naked choke hold.

“I expected a three-round fight but, during our first exchange, he felt my power and I could tell he felt it so I knew that this fight would end sooner. Cub Swanson is one of the best and this is the best win of my UFC career,” said Moicano.

“I want the belt. I only said Brian Ortega‘s name because he is ranked number one but my goal is to be world champion and I think I have earned my opportunity. My team has helped me grow into the best featherweight in the UFC. I really believe that. I want my opportunity to show that to the world.”

Kevin Holland, a native of Riverside, fought valiantly during his eventual loss via unanimous decision to Thiago Santos in their middleweight bout.

Holland, in his first fight in the UFC Octagon, held his ground against the ferocious attacks of the more experienced Santos.

“I had [Holland] hurt badly but he was also very creative and I respect his toughness. There is a very big card coming up in New York with many of the top guys from my division on it and I would like to join them. I will be staying in fighting shape, keeping my weight low and I want on the card. I want to fight a top middleweight at UFC 230,” said Santos.