UFC 227: Pair of championship rematches highlight Aug. 4 at Staples Center

UFC is returning to Staples Center in a big way.

UFC 227, slated for Aug. 4 in Downtown Los Angeles, will feature a pair of championship rematches.

Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw (16-3) will face former champ and teammate (and No.1 contender) Cody Garbrandt (11-1) while, in the co-main event, flyweight champion and No.1 pound-for-pound fighter Demetrious Johnson (27-2-1) will dance with with No. 2-ranked contender Henry Cejudo (12-2).

Click here for more information on the card, which features an additional eight bouts. Tickets can be purchased here.