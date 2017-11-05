UFC 217: Georges St-Pierre submits Michael Bisping to capture middleweight belt

So he missed a few years.

So he moved up two weight classes

It’s still the same old GSP.

Georges St-Pierre, in his first fight since leaving MMA in 2013, submitted Michael Bisping to win the UFC Middleweight Championship on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Using the rear-naked chokehold, GSP, for lack of better words, choked Bisping to unconsciousness with 4:23 remaining in the third round at UFC 217.

St. Pierre, now 26-2 overall, is tied with Bisping with most victories in UFC history (20). GSP, a former two-time welterweight champion, also extended his fight win streak to 13 straight.

Bisping, who GSP praised several times after the fight, falls to 30-8.

“(This) is a dream come true,” St-Pierre told the MSG crowd. “Thank you for the support.”

“Georges was the better man tonight,” Bisping added.

It was quite the night for upsets as the two other championship bouts were won by the underdog. More on that below …

Click here for the full UFC 217 results.

UFC Bantamweight Championship

Cody and TJ, yep, they hate each other. And we will likely see them fight again!

But it was TJ Dillashaw who emerged as the victor via a huge knockout on Saturday.

Dillashaw caught former teammate Cody Garbrandt with a flurry of kicks and punches before the fight was stopped at the 2:41 mark of Round 2. It’s the first loss in UFC for Garbrandt, who was visibly upset after the fight was called.

Dillashaw (15-3) regained his title belt and said he should have “never lost it.”

“I’m going to see him again,” Dillashaw told Joe Rogan of Garbrandt . “(But) I’m the champion.”

UFC Strawweight Championship

In the first of the night’s three title bouts, Rose Namajunas, only 25-years-old, upset Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a first-round knockout at the 3:03 mark.

It was Jedrzejczyk first loss in UFC.

The humble Namajunas, now 7-3, has won five of her last six fights.

“I just want to use my gifts in martial arts to make the world a better place,” said Namajunas, aka, ‘Thug’, to Joe Rogan after the fight.

“Let’s just give each other hugs. I know we fight, but this is entertainment.

“I’m a champion.”

