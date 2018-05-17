UCLA wins Crosstown Cup over USC with highest point total ever

Who runs LA?

Well, according to this year’s Crosstown Cup, UCLA sits atop the throne once again.

For the second straight year, and third time in the last four years, the Bruins reign supreme over the USC Trojans in the annual head-to-head all-sports competition between the two schools. UCLA coasted to the win, 115-75, the most points ever by a Bruin team in the new scoring system.

For a rivalry that dates back to the 1920s between the two programs located just over 10 miles from one another, it is only right that some challenge of superiority be administered. So, beginning with the 2001-02 seasons, fans got exactly that.

The Crosstown Cup is awarded to the university that wins the most points in across each of the 19 sports both UCLA and USC compete in. Each of the sports counts for 10 points, with all 10 points being given to the winner of the most head-to-head contests in that sport and split if there is a tie. In the instance a sport does not feature a head-to-head competition between the two schools, the program that finishes ranked higher in either the PAC-12 or MPSF– depending on sport– will receive the 10 points.

UCLA claimed all 10 points from 10 different programs while only allowing USC to sweep them in five.

That said, USC did win the final match-up of the year between the two universities, a 10-6 women’s water polo victory in the NCAA Championships that eventually led to the Trojans’ 105th national title, trailing only Stanford and, yup, you guessed it, UCLA all-time.

Nothing better than winning it all in your home pool! Here’s another mini recap of today’s victory, featuring two epic pool jumps, the game-winner from @denmammo, and more from NCAA Tournament MVP @LonganAmanda!#FightOn | #NCAAWaterPolo 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VaqgMRx6zN — USC Water Polo (@USCWaterPolo) May 14, 2018

Safe to say the Crosstown Cup competition will be going strong again next year.