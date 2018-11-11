UCLA can’t close out on the road, falls to ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Manny Wilkins, in his final home game, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Arizona State kept its Pac-12 South title hopes very much alive with a 31-28 victory over UCLA on Saturday.

Eno Benjamin carried it a career-high 34 times for 182 yards and a score for the Sun Devils (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12), who won their third straight — all over Pac-12 South foes — and became bowl eligible under first-year coach Herm Edwards.

The Bruins make it a 3 point game with under two minutes to go! Catch the finish on @Pac12Network. #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/lvDzPUsv7I — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 10, 2018

UCLA (2-8, 2-5) lost its third straight but stayed with the Sun Devils throughout the game.

Wilton Speight, starting over freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback for the Bruins, completed 26 of 35 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Caleb Wilson, who had 11 catches for 164 yards.

Wilkins completed 16 of 22 for 199 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned for a score. He rushed for 60 yards in 14 carries. N’Keal Harry, most likely in his final home game since he’s expected to leave for the NFL, had seven catches for 100 yards.

That connection tho. 👀 It's only a 3 point difference in the 3rd quarter. Watch #UCLAvsASU on our app: https://t.co/foxiWA4po5 pic.twitter.com/m5HIZWHGKL — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 10, 2018

Speight’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Wilson cut Arizona State’s lead to 31-28 with 1:52 remaining. Arizona State recovered UCLA’s onside kick attempt but couldn’t move the ball and had to punt. But a sack and two false start penalties doomed the Bruins’ hopes.

Arizona State used up 8:05 of the clock in an 80-yard drive, capped by Wilkins’ 1-yard run that put the Sun Devils up 31-21 with 3:56 to play.

UCLA took the lead for the last time at 14-10 when Darnay Holmes picked off Wilkins’ pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown with 4:36 left in the first half.

But the Sun Devils responded with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, Wilkins throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to fullback Nick Ralston with 58 seconds left in the half to put Arizona State back on top 17-14. Frank Darby‘s tip-toe catch on the sidelines for an 18-yard gain and Wilkins’ 17-yard pass to Kyle Williams helped set up the go-ahead score.

Too easy. 😎@UCLAFootball just took the lead over the Sun Devils. Watch more on our app: https://t.co/foxiWA4po5 pic.twitter.com/BPpTYtpFPO — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 10, 2018

In the third quarter, the Bruins were driving for what would have been the go-ahead score when Speight’s pass was deflected and intercepted by Chase Lucas at the Sun Devils 24. Benjamin proceeded to rush for 74 yards — 41 on his first carry — in a 76-yard TD driving, scoring from the 1 on fourth down to put Arizona State up 24-14.

But the Bruins came right back and Speight’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Wilson cut it to 24-21 with 6:13 left in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA finishes a tough first season under Chip Kelly with a pair of home games against USC and Stanford. But the Bruins offense has been impressive the past two weeks.

Arizona State can win the Pac-12 South by winning out against Oregon next week and Arizona.

BENJAMIN ROLLS

Benjamin’s 1,295 yards rushing this season are the most by an Arizona State back since Freddie Williams gained 1,295 in 1975.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins host arch-rival USC next Saturday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils face a tough road contest at Oregon next Saturday.