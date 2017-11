Two days before the rivals meet at the Coliseum, USC and UCLA released their football schedules for the 2018 season.

USC will host Notre Dame among its six home games while the Trojans will travel to Texas, Stanford, UCLA (Rose Bowl) and Utah.

UCLA has a huge Week 2 matchup at Oklahoma while the Bruins get rival USC, Washington, Utah and Stanford all at home.

USC and UCLA play Saturday at 5p on ABC.