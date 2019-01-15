UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi captivates sports world with FLAWLESS gymnastics routine

?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

The only way to describe what UCLA‘s Katelyn Ohashi did during her floor routine at the Collegiate Challenge is exactly what’s above.

Ohashi captivated an audience far beyond the gymnastics world when she broke out this floor exercise that earned her a perfect 10.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

So what’s the best part: the absolutely absurd acrobatics? The joyful bliss she exudes throughout the entire routine? The fact each of her teammates bop-and-weave in unison to coincide with her stunts? Answer: All the above.

The 21-year-old had some fun responding to some of the notable figures across the globe that marveled at her routine.

i got you with some ticketsss https://t.co/sRjW04ttPy — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) January 14, 2019

omg😱 i got you with tickets too any time!!🙏🏼 https://t.co/01Kq36h8fq — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) January 14, 2019

This is the second time Ohashi has gone viral after her moonwalking skills pushed Michael Jackson’s to the limit with her routine at the PAC-12 Championships and garnered what UCLA marks as over 90 million views.

Ohashi finished the 2018 regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation on floor exercise and Saturday marked the fourth perfect score she’s received since last January.