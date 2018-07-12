Tyler Skaggs returns to Angels rotation, will start Thursday vs. Mariners

Cheer up, Angels fans, good news is here!

Tyler Skaggs, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list retro to July 1 with a right adductor strain, has been activated and will get the nod to start the series finale vs. the Seattle Mariners Thursday.

Skaggs, 26, had been a dominate force on the mound for the Halos this season prior to his injury, going 6-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 92 innings. The southpaw set a franchise record for the lowest starter ERA in the month of June with a 0.84 mark in five starts.

Skagg’s return comes at a critical time for the Angels as the team placed ace Garrett Richards on the 10-day DL with UCL damage Wednesday.

To make room for Skaggs on the major league roster, the Halos optioned starter Jaime Barria to A Inland Empire. Barria, who threw five innings of three run ball Wednesday, has been optioned back-and-forth throughout the season, but often times to AAA Salt Lake, not as low as Class A. The 21-year-old rookie started off the season a blazing 5-2 in his first seven career starts, but hasn’t recorded a win since June 1.

Skaggs will take the mound as the Angels host the Mariners in a rubber match at the Big A Thursday on Fox Sports West at 6:30p.