Tyler Skaggs returns to DL after just one start

Why stop at 12 when there can be a baker’s dozen?

The Los Angeles Angels disabled list climbed to 13 names as lefty Tyler Skaggs finds himself back on the injury train after just one outing since returning from his previous stint.

Skaggs was placed on the 10-day DL with a left adductor (groin) strain Sunday, the same injury that sideline him earlier in August. On his last trip he only missed the minimum 10 days before being activated for Saturday’s game in which he gave up seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings and reaggravated the injury. It’s unclear how long Skaggs will miss this time.

The 27-year-old had been one of the Angels most reliable options on the mound prior to his last two outings. Despite picking up a loss in each of his last two starts– giving up a combined 17 earned runs in just 6 2/3 innings– Skaggs is still 8-8 on the year with a 3.78 ERA.

Today marks Eduardo Paredes 8th call up of the season, a new Bees record for a single season. pic.twitter.com/I0YTWzBcsL — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 12, 2018

With the open roster spot, the Halos recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from AAA Salt Lake.

The Angels look to take the series against the Oakland Athletics with a rubber match Sunday on FOX Sports West at 12:30p.