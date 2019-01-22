TUNE-IN: LA Clippers continue road trip with stop in Dallas to battle Doncic, Mavs (5p, Prime Ticket)

5p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Clippers continue their four-game road trip with a stop in Dallas to face rookie sensation Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Coverage tips off at 5p on Prime Ticket and the FOX Sports App.

The Clippers defeated the Spurs on Sunday and did so without Danilo Gallinari (19.0 points per game), who did not make the trip to San Antonio because of back spasms, but he could rejoin the team in Dallas.

Sixth Man of the Year candidate Lou Williams (18.7 ppg) has missed the past two games with a sore right hamstring, and coach Doc Rivers said he is unsure of his status against the Mavs.

“But Lou looked good today, so he’s close,” Rivers said in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. “I don’t know if that means Tuesday, but I think he’ll be playing before the trip is over.”

The 6-foot-7 Doncic has emerged as the primary ball-handler and point guard.

Doncic furthered his case for NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday by becoming the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double — 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Bucks.

