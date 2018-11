'Travis is one of the best overall 🏈 players I've ever coached.'

A starter on @ParacleteFB's offensive & defensive lines, as well as special teams, Travis Hansen never comes off the field.

And he wouldn't have it any other way!

📽 @nathandelia of @CronkSportsLA#FOXPrepZone pic.twitter.com/tap82tzBs8

— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 6, 2018