Trade Alert: LA Kings send Carl Hagelin to Capitals

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals got faster ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring speedy winger Carl Hagelin from the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Washington sent a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles.

In exchange for forward Carl Hagelin, the LA Kings have acquired a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Washington Capitals.https://t.co/FL1N3nT32z — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 21, 2019

Hagelin must satisfy a games-played requirement in the playoffs and the Capitals must win two rounds for the Kings to get the sixth-rounder in next year’s draft.

Hagelin has just two goals and six assists in 38 games this season with Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. But the Capitals are plenty familiar with Hagelin after facing him in the playoffs the past six years.