Tottenham legend Ledley King stresses out over throwing first pitch at Angels game

“This is like the World Cup, kicking a PK to win it all. That’s a lot of pressure on him. I hope he doesn’t crumble.”

Accustomed to sizing up a keeper 36 feet away, Ledley King approached uncharted territories. There was no grass to rely on, no flat surface, no one preventing him from getting the ball in his control to its targeted destination. Instead, he peered down at a companion wishing, hoping, yearning to receive it.

This is the tale of an epic first pitch.

"There's a lot of pressure on him, he better be on it!" 😰 @LedleyKing takes on one of his toughest challenges to date in LA… …first pitch at the @Angels! ⚾️ #SpursInUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NsRJ357az4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 24, 2018

King, who appeared in over 260 matches as a defender for Tottenham Hotspur out of the English Premiere League, traded in the soccer ball for one of a much tinnier circumference Monday. As the legendary football club prepares for its International Champions Cup match against Roma in San Diego, King– acting as the club’s ambassador– decided to reach out to fans in a different way. In a more “American way.”

The born and raised Brit headed to The Big A to soak up, and participate in, some of America’s favorite pastime.

King was greeted by many Angels, including Andrelton Simmons who spent time with the Hotspur himself, and received lessons on how to throw a baseball in preparation of his momentous occasion. Lucky for fans everywhere, the Tottenham film crew was there to capture every single bit of it.

King bunted his way through the batting cages, put some dents in the wall with practice throws and enjoyed some laughs along the way, but when his number was called, the smile wiped away. This was no laughing matter.

Dawned in an unfamiliar red and white jersey, he dug into the freshly manicured mound with a glare stern enough to intimidate any opposing for. However, the only one he was staring at was his catcher.

I said I would make you look good out there and I missed the ball! It was a great throw, and I let you down @LedleyKing sorry mate! https://t.co/0R7Z7togjo — Blake Parker (@BlaekParker) July 24, 2018

King unleashed a picturesque delivery, hitting his line perfectly, but lacked one important attribute: power. The ball bounced.

All the hard work, all the preparation, the tireless effort, for naught.

“Not too bad… overall a great experience,” was the self-critique.

Not too bad indeed, Mr. King.

Tottenham and Roma square off at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Wednesday at 7:00p.