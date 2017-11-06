Tony Sciarrino elected chairman of L.A. Sports Council

The L.A. Sports Council is pleased to announce that Tony Sciarrino has been elected as the organization’s new chairman of its Board of Directors.

Sciarrino succeeds Karen Brodkin (2013-17), becoming only the fifth person to hold the title of chairman since the inception of the Sports Council in 1988.

Sciarrino is the Global Client Acquisition Executive for Global Commercial Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In his role, he’s responsible for leading, driving and managing new client acquisition activity in the United States and Canada.

“I look forward to building on the work done by the Sports Council under Karen’s chairmanship by growing the annual LA Sports Awards and by expanding the organization’s resources in order to bring more major special events to Southern California,” Sciarrino said.

Sciarrino previously served as a Vice-Chair on the Sports Council’s 78-member Board.

“Tony brings his business acumen and a passion for sports and Southern California to his new role with the Sports Council,” said Brodkin, who will remain one of the Sports Council’s officers in the position of Immediate Past Chair.

Sciarrino resides in Manhattan Beach with his wife, Christine, and three children, where he enjoys being actively involved in youth sports.

In related news, the Sports Council also announced the following Board additions for the 2018-19 term.

John Boyle, President and CEO, Automobile Club of Southern California

Bill Hanway, Executive Vice President and Global Sports Leader, AECOM

Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, L.A. Dodgers