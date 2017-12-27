Artist creates USC, Ohio State mascot sculptures completely out of tires

Recycling, in this case, is art.

Blake McFarland, an artist based in San Jose and a former MLB pitcher, created the USC and Ohio State mascots completely out of tires ahead of their matchup in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday.

Have a look at the unveiling of Tommy Trojan and Brutus Buckeye on Wednesday.

McFarland has a website while displays all his tire work and discusses his journey from baseball to art. And it’s pretty awesome!