Artist creates USC, Ohio State mascot sculptures completely out of tires

Recycling, in this case, is art.

Blake McFarland, an artist based in San Jose and a former MLB pitcher, created the USC and Ohio State mascots completely out of tires ahead of their matchup in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday.

Have a look at the unveiling of Tommy Trojan and Brutus Buckeye on Wednesday.

I think its safe to say that artist Blake McFarland is the Michelangelo of tire art. Check out these incredible mascot statues made entirely of @Goodyear Tires. pic.twitter.com/wM9HnAu8VC — Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 27, 2017

McFarland has a website while displays all his tire work and discusses his journey from baseball to art. And it’s pretty awesome!