Angels acquire infielder Tommy La Stella from Cubs

The Angels have acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from Chicago in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the club announced on Thursday.

La Stella, 29, completed his fourth season with the Cubs in 2018, posting a .266 (45/169) average while appearing in a career-high 123 games. He was also part of the 2016 World Series Champion Cubs.

A veteran of five Major League seasons, La Stella has amassed a .264 (219/828) average with 50 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 94 RBI across 396 games with the Braves (2014) and Cubs (2015-2018).

Blash, 29, split the 2018 season with the Angels and Triple-A Salt Lake after being acquired by the Halos during Spring Training. He appeared in 24 games with the Angels, going 4-for-39 (.103).