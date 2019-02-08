Todd Gurley’s Super Bowl absence a result of McVay’s ‘garbage’ gameplan says Jason Whitlock

Could the brightest, youngest offensive mind in the NFL really have implemented one of the worst play-calling schemes in Super Bowl history? Jason Whitlock sure thinks so.

Since Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s noticeable absence in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots where the League’s leader in touchdowns touched the ball only 11 times (10 rush, 1 rec), speculation has run rampant about what could have restricted the former MVP-runner up. Was Gurley secretly hurt? Did game flow REALLY dictate his lack of usage? Were the Patriots truly dominating so much defensively Gurley wasn’t a viable option?

Well, Whitlock made his take very clear on Speak for Yourself in the clip above, calling head coach Sean McVay’s gameplan “garbage.” Whitlock doesn’t believe the arguments that the rhythm of the game dictated Gurley, who signed a lucrative extension over the offseason, shouldn’t be a featured part of the Rams offense and certainly doesn’t buy into the debate running backs aren’t as valuable anymore, citing Christian McCaffrey’s dominance for the Carolina Panthers.

While the debate will continue on as to why (and how) Gurley was restricted to just 34 total yards on the NFL’s biggest stage, so too does the journey for Gurley to bring the Lombardi back to LA for the first time in franchise history.