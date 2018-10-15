‘Time to put Todd Gurley in the discussion for MVP,’ Mark Schlereth says

Todd Gurley had another monster performance on Sunday, and although Adrian Peterson was the last running back to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2012, people are saying Gurley could, or maybe should, break that streak this season.

Gurley was impressive against the Denver Broncos, but it was not his first rodeo at that caliber.

Old Dawg, same tricks. @TG3II’s career-high rushing games:@NFL: 28 carries, 208 yards + 2 TDs @FootballUGA: 28 carries, 208 yards + 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/DfzupgIwTH — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2018

A humble Gurley spoke and tweeted after the game to thank his first-ranked offensive line for giving him the space to run.

Offensive Line went up today. Love them boyz.#Strive4Greatness — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 15, 2018

Jared Goff, who is also one of the best in the league at his position, discussed the impact of having someone like Gurley on your team.

With one of the best quarterbacks and running backs in the NFL, the Rams have been able to keep defenses on edge, like they did here on 4th-and-inches.

The Rams continue their road stretch as they take their 6-0 record to the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at 1:25p.