WATCH: Rams RB Gurley making late push in NFL MVP conversation

Todd Gurley just may be the best player in the NFL.

The third-year running back out of Georgia tallied 118 yards rushing and 158 yards receiving and two scores in the Rams’ 27-23 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

The victory gave Gurley and the Rams their first NFC West title since 2003 and included this 80-yard beauty.

On the year, Gurley has over 2000 yards of total offense and 19 touchdowns.

Are those numbers good enough for NFL MVP talk? Our crew on Sunday certainly thinks so!