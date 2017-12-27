MVP! MVP! Todd Gurley named NFC Offensive Player of the Week again

Not only is Todd Gurley good at football, he’s also setting records along the way.

Gurley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The Rams star became the first NFC running back since the inception of the Player of the Week awards to win the accolades in back-t0-back weeks. Impressive, to say the least.

Rams likely to rest starters in season finale against 49ers

RECAP: Rams clinch NFC West for first since since 2003

Gurley had 276 yards of offense and two scores in a 27-23 victory over Tennessee on Christmas Eve. He has gained 456 yards and scored six touchdowns during the last two games.

On the season, Gurley, in his third season out of Georgia, has 1,305 yards rushing and 13 TDs and 788 yards receiving and another 6 scores.