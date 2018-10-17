Todd on a Tear: Rams RB Gurley named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Todd Gurley continues to make a strong push for NFL Most Valuable Player consideration.

Following a career-high rushing performance on Sunday, Gurley has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Gurley rushed for 208 yards and a pair of scores in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Broncos.

Gurley, a fourth-year pro, leads the NFL in yards rushing (623) and rushing touchdowns (nine), total TDs (11) and scoring (70 points).

The weekly honor is Gurley’s fourth of the 2018 season.