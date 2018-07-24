Todd Gurley, Rams agree to largest guaranteed running back contract ever

Ask and you shall receive.

The Los Angeles Rams and running back Todd Gurley agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension that will keep Gurley in LA through the 2023 season Tuesday. The extension will make him the highest-paid running back in the league on a per-year basis and his $45 million guaranteed is the largest ever awarded to a running back. The terms of the agreement were first reported by ESPN.

MOOD🤑 A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on Jul 24, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

The extension comes on the eve of veterans reporting to training camp and just a week after Gurley spoke out in support of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who is holding out from the team while attempting to negotiate his own extension. While the Steelers may not have been willing to set the new market standard for pivotal playmakers out of the backfield– the Steelers used the franchise tag on Bell and will pay him $14.54 million on a one-year deal– the Rams were not willing to play any games and create bad mojo with their star.

#RamsCamp LIVE: Sean McVay and Les Snead Pre-Training Camp Presser https://t.co/jeCNkZ0xEd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2018

“What a special player he is,” head coach Sean McVay said of Gurley. “I think last year’s production isn’t really a reflection of the value he provides because he did such a great job, but he’s so much more than that to our team — the way that he competes in protection, the way that he works, and the way that rubs off on his teammates.”

Gurley, the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year and MVP runner-up, tallied 2,093 total yards from scrimmage, finished second in league rushing with 1,305 yards and produced 19 total touchdowns (13 rushing, six receiving) in 2017.

The 23-year-old was already under contract through the 2019 season as part of his rookie deal, but will now be able to enjoy an added sense of comfortability– something other running backs around the league enjoyed seeing.

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

Just like that we back in action @TG3II https://t.co/PdVP7lPOJJ — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2018

The deal comes just a few days after the Rams shelled out major cash to new deep-threat Brandin Cooks, who was given a five-year, $80 million deal prior to even playing a snap for the franchise.

While the offensive side continues to get PAID, one star defender continues to wait for his name to be called from the sideline. Reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is expected to continue his holdout through training camp unless he can agree on an extension.

“Each situation is different. Different players, different agents. You work on everything simultaneously, but you really don’t know when you’re going to get something done or not,” general manager Les Snead said of the negotations.

Donald is under contract for this season for nearly $6.9 million in the fifth year of his rookie contract.

As Donald continues his workouts on his own, Gurley will surely have plenty to smile about heading into training camp Wednesday.