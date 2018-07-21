Todd Gurley ranked No. 1 overall Fantasy Player

Since getting drafted 10th overall by the Rams in 2015 Todd Gurely has been an absolute beast on the field. According to NFL Fantasy Football, Gurley will dominate in Fantasy leagues as well coming in as the No.1 overall fantasy player this season.

Coming in at No. 1 on the 2018 #FantasyTop50… Our very own @TG3II! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KgsjUaQVDA — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 20, 2018

With three years in the NFL under his belt, the Rams running back has earned himself Offensive Rookie of the Year, two Pro-Bowl selections, All-Rookie team honors, first team All-Pro honors and more.

Most recently, Gurely captured the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL rushing touchdowns leader with 13 TDs. Friday, the 23-year-old added another accolade to his list which makes him Fantasy Football’s most prized athlete.

Most fantasy points among RBs in 2017

Most scrimmage TDs in 2017 No. 1 spot on the 2018 #FantasyTop50 goes to @TG3II pic.twitter.com/EKRgt9Ae1J — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLfantasy) July 20, 2018

Gurely racked up points for the Rams and in fantasy leagues last season and is set for another great year ahead of him. In 2017 the 227-pound back out of Georgia punished defenses throughout the league rushing for 1,305 yards on 279 attempts. Gurely also recorded 788 yards receiving with six touchdowns. If Gurely can continue those numbers, opposing NFL teams and fantasy teams going up against someone with Gurely on their roster is in trouble.