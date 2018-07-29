Sights and Sounds of Tobias Harris at the 2018 USA Basketball Mini-Camp

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 27: Tobias Harris #34 of the LA Clippers celebrates hitting a three point shot during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 27, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

USA Basketball came back to the sporting world this week with the return of the team’s mini-camp. This year’s USA Basketball mini-camp took place in Las Vegas, running for a total of three days (July 25-27).

Team activities and practices were ran by current Spurs head coach Greg Popovich who took over team USA from basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K retired from coaching Team USA during the summer of 2016.

This year, 35 NBA players were invited to the mini-camp with not all players accepting the invitation. Representing the Clippers was Tobias Harris, the six-foot-nine forward average a career high 19.3 points per game with the Clippers. Harris’ standout year was enough to earn himself a spot at mini-camp this year.

Harris was mic’d up during one of the practices, take a listen to the big man on the court….

 

The practices included scrimmages, one-on-ones and conditioning. This serves as the first event for the potential USA basketball roster for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. It also gives coaches a chance to get an idea for the roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Some more images from mini-camp…..