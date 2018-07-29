Sights and Sounds of Tobias Harris at the 2018 USA Basketball Mini-Camp

USA Basketball came back to the sporting world this week with the return of the team’s mini-camp. This year’s USA Basketball mini-camp took place in Las Vegas, running for a total of three days (July 25-27).

Team activities and practices were ran by current Spurs head coach Greg Popovich who took over team USA from basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K retired from coaching Team USA during the summer of 2016.

Super team. The official team photo of the 2018 USA Men's National Team Minicamp group. #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/4r4QNr8I27 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 27, 2018

This year, 35 NBA players were invited to the mini-camp with not all players accepting the invitation. Representing the Clippers was Tobias Harris, the six-foot-nine forward average a career high 19.3 points per game with the Clippers. Harris’ standout year was enough to earn himself a spot at mini-camp this year.

Harris was mic’d up during one of the practices, take a listen to the big man on the court….

🗣 Tobias Harris mic’d up for USA Basketball Mini Camp. pic.twitter.com/gzuQLBdA9T — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 28, 2018

The practices included scrimmages, one-on-ones and conditioning. This serves as the first event for the potential USA basketball roster for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. It also gives coaches a chance to get an idea for the roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Some more images from mini-camp…..