Sights and Sounds of Tobias Harris at the 2018 USA Basketball Mini-Camp
USA Basketball came back to the sporting world this week with the return of the team’s mini-camp. This year’s USA Basketball mini-camp took place in Las Vegas, running for a total of three days (July 25-27).
Team activities and practices were ran by current Spurs head coach Greg Popovich who took over team USA from basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K retired from coaching Team USA during the summer of 2016.
This year, 35 NBA players were invited to the mini-camp with not all players accepting the invitation. Representing the Clippers was Tobias Harris, the six-foot-nine forward average a career high 19.3 points per game with the Clippers. Harris’ standout year was enough to earn himself a spot at mini-camp this year.
Harris was mic’d up during one of the practices, take a listen to the big man on the court….
The practices included scrimmages, one-on-ones and conditioning. This serves as the first event for the potential USA basketball roster for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. It also gives coaches a chance to get an idea for the roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.
Some more images from mini-camp…..
