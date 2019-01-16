Get your tickets now: Tiger Woods part of Genesis Open field at Riviera Country Club

Tiger Woods, also the tournament host, confirmed Wednesday that he will play in the 2019 Genesis Open on Feb. 11-17 at The Riviera Country Club.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open,” Woods said in a statement. “It’s always great to be able to play at Riviera and I am very proud of the impact the Genesis Open has been able to make on education through my foundation.”

Woods to open season at 2019 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 24-27 at Torrey Pines.

The roar returns to Riv. @TigerWoods to play in the 2019 #genesisopen pic.twitter.com/Y3YP5H4u1n — Genesis Open (@genesisopen) January 16, 2019

Woods returns to The Riviera Country Club in 2019 having put together an unforgettable 2018 season. With memorable final-round surges at The Open Championship and PGA Championship, Woods capped off the 2018 season with a victory in the TOUR Championship. The win was his 80th career PGA TOUR victory and his first since 2013. The Riviera Country Club is the site of Woods’ first PGA TOUR event in 1992, competing on a sponsor’s exemption as an amateur. Woods’ TGR Live manages the Genesis Open and proceeds from the tournament benefit his TGR Foundation.

Tickets for the 2019 Genesis Open are now on sale.