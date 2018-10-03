‘The Rams are the best team in the National Football League,’ Cowherd says

Colin Cowherd acknowledges some logistical problems with the Los Angeles Rams, such as their injury problems at corner back, but he still strongly believes they are the best team in the National Football League, and will be, for the foreseeable future.

“Their defensive line is terrific, offensive line, terrific,” Cowherd said. “Running back, quarterback, head coach, receiver, concepts…”

The Rams are by far the best team in the NFL pic.twitter.com/vsHvjflAdq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 3, 2018

The Rams offense currently leads the league in yards/game (468.5) and trails only the Kansas City Chiefs in points per game (35.0 vs. 36.3). However, the road ahead will likely prove to be a true test of the budding team’s strengths.

The Rams will be looking to go 5-0 in Seattle against the Seahawks Sunday at 1:25p. as they kick off a slate of four of the next five games on the road.