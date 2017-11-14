WATCH: Hockey Hall of Fame speeches by Selanne, Kariya
Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne are the two greatest players in Anaheim Ducks history.
And, accordingly, the two entered the Hockey Hall of Fame together on Monday night in Toronto.
ICYMI last night, here is @TeemuSel8nne's FULL @HockeyHallFame induction speech. https://t.co/1uyrZWjOF0 pic.twitter.com/JJPKmSfnqJ
— #TeemuandPaulintheHall (@AnaheimDucks) November 14, 2017
And here’s Paul!
Here it is, Paul Kariya's Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech (Teemu's to be posted soon). #TeemuandPaulintheHall pic.twitter.com/2Idkro9mkw
— #TeemuandPaulintheHall (@AnaheimDucks) November 14, 2017
