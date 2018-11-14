TRADE: LA Kings deal Tanner Pearson to Penguins for forward Carl Hagelin

The Los Angeles Kings have traded Tanner Pearson to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Carl Hagelin, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Our team is obviously not in a position that we are comfortable with in terms of how we are playing,” said Blake. “This is a change to our line-up that gives us an additional amount of speed. With Carl Hagelin his number one asset is speed and getting to holes, and we think he will play a big role on the penalty kill for us going forward.”

Pearson has appeared in 325 games over six seasons with the Kings, posting 144 points (69-75=144). He won the Stanley Cup with LA in 2014.

Hagelin, 30, has appeared in 504 games over eight seasons in the NHL (225 career pointS) with the NY Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks.

Hagelin has played in 16 games this season with the Penguins, recording 3 points.

He played a pivotal role in Pittsburgh’s run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. His empty-net goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Cup Finals against Nashville assured the Penguins of a second straight title. Hagelin, who is making $4 million this season, is scheduled to become a free agent next summer.

The 26-year-old Pearson has one assist in 17 games for Los Angeles this season. He is signed through the 2020-21 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $3.75 million.

