‘Super Sports Equinox’ today in Southern California

Hey Los Angeles, it’s on!

Today, the city will take part in a ‘Super Sports Equinox’ as games from all five major professional teams … MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS … are all taking place at near the same time!

🎶 California here we come 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mERDEtPhHy — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 28, 2018

Hopefully, if you are reading this, you are ALREADY in the car and headed to one of the stadiums across the Southland.

Thanks to the Dodgers winning Friday (and Saturday’s) thrilling Game 3 of the World Series, today will truly be a historical day in Los Angeles Sports history.

The lineup:

Los Angeles Kings host New York Rangers: 12p on FOX Sports West.

Los Angeles Rams host Green Bay Packers: 1:25p on FOX.

LAFC hosts Sporting Kansas City: 1:30p on FS1.

Anaheim Ducks host San Jose Sharks: 4:30p on FOX Sports West.

Los Angeles Dodgers host Boston Red Sox, Game 5 of World Series: 5:15p on FOX.

Los Angeles Clippers host Washington Wizards, 6p on Prime Ticket.

Los Angeles Galaxy host Houston Dynamo, 1:30p.