‘Super Sports Equinox’: How SoCal teams fared on crazy day

What a day in Southern California sports history!

On Sunday, the area took part in a ‘Super Sports Equinox’ as games from all five major professional teams … MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS … took place at near the same time!

The results:

Los Angeles Kings defeated New York Rangers, 4-3.

Los Angeles Rams defeated Green Bay Packers, 29-27.

Los Angeles Galaxy lost to Houston Dynamo, 3-2.

San Jose Sharks defeated Anaheim Ducks, 4-3 in OT.

Boston Red Sox defeated Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, 5-1.

Los Angeles Clippers host Washington Wizards, 136-104.