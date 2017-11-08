Stay Gold: Andrelton Simmons and Martin Maldonado win Gold Glove Awards

Andrelton Simmons and Martin Maldonado put a bit of a gold lining on the Angels season despite narrowly missing the playoffs.

On Tuesday, Simmons and Maldonado were named winners of the Gold Glove Award by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company.

#GoldGlove Winner Martín Maldonado led the Majors with 137 games behind the plate. @Machete1224 sat atop American League catchers with a 38.7 caught stealing percentage (100+ games) and a .998 fielding percentage. pic.twitter.com/jb8wGVq2cI — Angels (@Angels) November 8, 2017

For Maldonado, the award is the first in his career. In his first season with the Angels, Maldonado played a league high 137 behind the plate and posted a .998 fielding percentage. He joins Bob Boone and Bengie Molina as Halo catchers to win the award.

Simmons becomes the fourth shortstop in Angels history to win the Gold Glove. The award is the third in his career.