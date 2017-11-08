Stay Gold: Andrelton Simmons and Martin Maldonado win Gold Glove Awards
Andrelton Simmons and Martin Maldonado put a bit of a gold lining on the Angels season despite narrowly missing the playoffs.
On Tuesday, Simmons and Maldonado were named winners of the Gold Glove Award by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company.
#GoldGlove Winner Martín Maldonado led the Majors with 137 games behind the plate. @Machete1224 sat atop American League catchers with a 38.7 caught stealing percentage (100+ games) and a .998 fielding percentage. pic.twitter.com/jb8wGVq2cI
— Angels (@Angels) November 8, 2017
For Maldonado, the award is the first in his career. In his first season with the Angels, Maldonado played a league high 137 behind the plate and posted a .998 fielding percentage. He joins Bob Boone and Bengie Molina as Halo catchers to win the award.
Hear him ROAR 🦁! Congratulations to 3x Gold Glove Award Winner, @Andrelton! #GoldGloveWorthy pic.twitter.com/WDzEzNGLW7
— Angels (@Angels) November 8, 2017
Simmons becomes the fourth shortstop in Angels history to win the Gold Glove. The award is the third in his career.
