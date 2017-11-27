Top recruits (and there’s a ton!) for Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco

When Mater Dei and St. John Bosco tangle on the field, the talent on display will be insane.

Below, Greg Biggins of Scout.com rattles off who to watch for on both sides of the field.

MD-Bosco in the Division I final will be live on FOX Sports West and FOX Sports GO starting at 7:30p.

St. John Bosco

2018

Jaiden Woodbey, No 7 safety in nation, No. 65 player overall, Ohio St commit

Stephan Blaylock, No. 13 safety in nation, No. 130 player overall, UCLA commit

Devon Cooley, No. 8 WR in West, No. 190 player overall, UCLA commit

Demetrious Flowers, No. 3 RB in West, Arizona State commit

Re-al Mitchell, No. 5 dual threat QB in West, Iowa State commit

Sal Spina, No. 10 DT in West, Col, Fresno St, Illinois, Mich St, SDSU

Kedron Williams, No. 15 OLB in state, Washington State commit

Kevin Coblentz, No. 6 OT in state, Nevada commit

Jace Fuamatu, No. 8 OG in state, Col State, Fresno State, SJSU

2019

Chris Steele, No. 2 CB in nation, No. 29 player overall

Marist Talavou, No. 4 OG in nation, No. 84 player overall

Josh Delgado, No. 3 WR in West, No. 95 player overall

Sua’ava Poti, No. 5 DT in West, No. 241 player overall

Ralen Goforth, No. 4 OLB in West, No. 273 player overall

George Holani, No. 3 ATH in West

Colby Bowman, No. 7 WR in West

Jude Wolfe, No. 4 TE in West

Jake Bailey, No. 7 ATH in West

Cole Aubrey, No. 6 DE in West

Naim Rodman, No. 8 DT in West

2020

Scout 150 Watch List (top 150 sophomores in nation)

QB D.J Uiagalelei

WR Jonathan Vaughns

DB Kris Hutson

RB Nathaniel Jones

Mater Dei

2018

Amon-Ra St. Brown, No, 1 WR in nation, No. 9 player overall

Solomon Tuliaupupu, No. 3 ILB in nation, No. 30 player overall

Tommy Brown, No. 2 OT in West, No. 230 overall, Alabama commit

CJ Parks, No. 13 WR in West, UCLA commit

Nikko Remigio, No. 14 WR in West, Cal commit

Chris Murray, No. 3 OG in West- Cal, ND, Stanford, TCU, Washington, Utah

Jack Genova, three-star LB

Drew Faoliu, three star DE- Arizona offer

2019

JT Daniels, No. 1 QB in nation, No. 6 overall, USC commit

Bru McCoy, No. 1 ATH in nation, No. 19 overall

Mase Funa, No. 4 OLB in West, No. 87 overall

Keyon Ware-Hudson, No. 7 SDE, No. 98 overall

Michael Martinez, No. 3 TE in West