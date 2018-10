St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei: Top recruits all over the field Friday night

It’s the No. 1 team in the nation vs. the No. 2 team in the nation.

What could be better?

Top-ranked Mater Dei plays host to No. 2 St. John Bosco on Friday at 7:30p on Prime Ticket and the FOX Sports App.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports offers up a list of the top players to watch on a field littered with future Division I stars.

MATER DEI

2019

Bru McCoy, No. 1 rated ATH, No. 4 player overall.

Mase Funa, No. 3 OLB, No. 46 player overall, Oregon commit.

Jeremiah Criddell, No. 5 SA, No. 96 player overall, Oregon commit.

Sean Dollars, No. 1 APB, No. 170 player overall, Oregon commit.

Keyon Ware-Hudson, No. 20 DT, No. 310 player overall, Oregon commit.

Braedin HUffman-Dixon, No. 43 WR, No. 320 player overall, Colorado commit.

Michael Martinez, No. 23 TE, No. 487 player overall, UCLA commit.

William Nimmo, No. 5 SA in CA.

Evan Bennett, No. 9 DT in CA, Oregon State commit.

2020

Elias Ricks, No. 1 CB, No. 8 overall.

Bryce Young, No. 1 DT QB, No. 25 overall, USC commit.

Myles Murao, No. 2 OG, No. 21 overall.

Darion Green-Warren, No. 10 CB, No. 91 overall, Oklahoma commit.

ST. JOHN BOSCO

Chris Steele, No. 6 CB, No. 42 overall, USC commit.

Trent McDuffie, No. 10 CB, No. 77 player overall.

Jude Wolfe, No. 5 TE, No. 248 player overall, USC commit.

Colby Bowman, No. 25 WR, No. 180 player overall, Stanford commit.

George Holani, No. 14 RB, No. 278 player overall, Boise State commit.

Marist Talavou, No. 19 OG, No. 374 player overall, Utah commit.

Ralen Goforth, No. 21 OLB, No. 375 player overall.

Spencer Lytle, No. 23 OLB, No. 427 player overall, Wisconsin commit.

Suaava Poti, No. 23 DT, No. 428 player overall, Oregon commit.

Titus Toler, No, 9 SA in CA, Colorado commit.

Naim Rodman, No. 8 DT in CA, Colorado commit.

2020

DJ Uiagalelei, No. 1 QB, No. 5 player overall.

Kris Hutson, No. 46 WR, No. 215 player overall, USC commit.

Kourt Williams, No. 23 SA, No. 424 player overall.

Drake Metcalf, No. 5 OG, No. 465 player overall.