Thanksgiving Marathon: Watch trio of Centennial vs. St. John Bosco classic matchups

About the time for your second (or even third) helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, flip over to Prime Ticket!

There, you will find a trio of St. John Bosco vs. Centennial classic matchups from the last three seasons.

The two teams meet on Friday at 7:30p in the CIF-SS semifinals on Prime Ticket and FOX Sports GO.

The sked for Thursday, Nov. 23:

4:30p: 2014 Pac-5 Division Final: Centennial 48, St. John Bosco 41

6:30p: 2015 Pac-5 Division Final: Centennial 62, St. John Bosco 52

8:30p: 2016 Division 1 Semifinals: St. John Bosco 49, Centennial 47