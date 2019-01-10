Speak For Yourself: Comparing Sean McVay to …. Ronda Rousey? Philip Rivers or Tom Brady?

Both of the Los Angeles NFL franchises are in the NFL Playoffs.

Pretty cool stuff.

And with that, comes plenty of storylines.

For Sean McVay, it seems as if every NFL team is chasing the next clone of the brilliant Rams coach.

Young. Smart. Offensive genius. Did we mention young?

However, going this route … as the Cardinals and Packers both did recently … can have a negative side, as well.

Jason Whitlock of ‘Speak For Yourself’ compared McVay, and all of his hype, to former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

It’s an interesting take, which you can watch up top.

Also during Thursday’s show, Whitlock and co-host Marcellus Wiley debate if they would rather have Philip Rivers or Tom Brady during Sunday’s Chargers vs. Patriots playoff matchup.