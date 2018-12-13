Hockey Night in LA: Snoop Dogg will serve as Celebrity Guest of Honor on Jan. 12
Snoop Dogg.
Los Angeles Kings hockey.
A match made in heaven.
Multi-platinum artist, actor, philanthropist and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will serve as the special Celebrity Guest of Honor for Hockey Night in LA on Saturday, Jan. 12.
The LA Kings will battle the Pittsburgh Penguins at Staples Center.
Game time is at 7:3o with ‘LA Kings Live Pregame’ coverage slated for 7p on FOX Sports West & the FOX Sports App.
https://twitter.com/LAKings/status/1073337183866630150
DJ Snoopadelic, aka Bigg Snoop Dogg on tha 1s & 2s, will serve as a special in-arena DJ for the player warm ups (30 mins prior to start of game). Snoop will also drop the pre-game ceremonial puck at center ice with LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.
Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled musical force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Since 1993, Snoop Dogg has released 18 studio albums and sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 on Billboard charts and received nearly 20 Grammy nominations.
- East
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Los Angeles Kings
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- West
-