Hockey Night in LA: Snoop Dogg will serve as Celebrity Guest of Honor on Jan. 12

Snoop Dogg.

Los Angeles Kings hockey.

A match made in heaven.

Multi-platinum artist, actor, philanthropist and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will serve as the special Celebrity Guest of Honor for Hockey Night in LA on Saturday, Jan. 12.

The LA Kings will battle the Pittsburgh Penguins at Staples Center.

Game time is at 7:3o with ‘LA Kings Live Pregame’ coverage slated for 7p on FOX Sports West & the FOX Sports App.

