Skip Bayless explains why Todd Gurley adds more value than Le’Veon Bell
Todd Gurley’s historic deal with the Rams has given hope to running backs around the league looking for long term deals and has got a lot of people talking about the new contract.
On Wednesday Skip Bayless described on ‘Undisputed’ just how valuable Gurely is, talking about his leadership, catching ability and blocking ability.
Colin Cowherd also jumped in on the conversation explaining what message the Rams sent with Gurley’s contract
